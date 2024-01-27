West Bengal: Fire Breaks Out At Factory In North 24 Parganas, Terrifying Video Of Raging Blaze Surfaces

Fire at factory in North 24 Parganas | X

Barasat, January 27: A massive fire broke out at a factory in North 24 Parganas of West Bengal on Saturday, January 27. The factory is located Titagarh area. Firefighters are present at the spot and an operation to douse the raging fire is underway. A video from the spot showed firefighters spraying water on the raging blaze at the factory.

In the video, shared by news agency ANI, a couple of firemen were seen spraying water in a bid to extinguish the fire. There were no immediate reports of casualties or significant injuries. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Fire At Factory In West Bengal:

#WATCH | West Bengal: A fire broke out at a factory in the Titagarh area of North 24 Parganas. Fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/6vGHme8OlI — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2024

Fire Kills 4 Including Infant In Delhi:

Yesterday, a fire that erupted in a building in Delhi's Shahdara area claimed four lives, including a nine-month-old infant. The deceased were identified as 17-year-old Pratham Soni, 28-year-old Rachna, 40-year-old Gauri Soni and 9-month-old Ruhi. The fire broke out on the ground floor around 5:30 pm. Since the building has just once staircase, the occupants were trapped inside when the fire erupted.

While three persons were rescued by locals, the fire brigade later pulled out three other persons. All six people were rushed to the GTB hospital. Unfortunately, four out of the six injured persons were declared dead at the hospital.