 Delhi: Fire Breaks Out At Building In Shahdara, 4 Including 9-Month-Old Baby Killed (Watch Video)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi: Fire Breaks Out At Building In Shahdara, 4 Including 9-Month-Old Baby Killed (Watch Video)

Delhi: Fire Breaks Out At Building In Shahdara, 4 Including 9-Month-Old Baby Killed (Watch Video)

The building is owned by one Bharat Singh who has the ground and first floor in his possession.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, January 26, 2024, 10:34 PM IST
article-image
Fire in Delhi building | X

New Delhi, January 26: A massive fire broke out at a building in Ram Nagar locality in Delhi’s Shahdara area on Friday, January 26. The fire killed four persons, including a nine-month-old infant. The deceased were identified as 17-year-old Pratham Soni, 28-year-old Rachna, 40-year-old Gauri Soni and 9-month-old Ruhi. Two other persons, 16-year-old Radhika and 70-year-old Prabhawati (70) received burn injuries in the incident.

The fire broke out in the building around 5:30 pm, trapping the victims. The building has just one staircase. The occupants were unable to rush out as the fire erupted on the ground floor. While three persons were rescued by locals, the fire brigade later pulled out three other persons. All six people were rushed to the GTB hospital. Unfortunately, four out of the six injured persons were declared dead at the hospital. The building comprises ground plus four floors.

Fire In Delhi Building:

Read Also
Mumbai Fire: 1 Charred To Death As Massive Blaze Erupts At Timber Mart In Kamathipura; Videos...
article-image

Legal Action Likely Against Building Owner

The building is owned by one Bharat Singh who has the ground and first floor in his possession. Houses on remaining floors were given to other people on rent. "Appropriate leagl action will be taken," a Delhi police officer said.

Read Also
Goregaon Godown Fire: 13-Hour Battle Ends, Oil Barrels Suspected Cause Of Blaze
article-image

According to Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), the fire broke out in a wiper, rubber and cutting machine on the ground floor. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. Further investigation is underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Goa: Margao Urban Health Centre Forced To Relocate Again As Hospicio Annex Building Faces Structural...

Goa: Margao Urban Health Centre Forced To Relocate Again As Hospicio Annex Building Faces Structural...

West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee Gives 7-Day Ultimatum To Centre Over Fund Freeze Issue

West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee Gives 7-Day Ultimatum To Centre Over Fund Freeze Issue

TN: Udhayanidhi Stalin Praises Alt News's Mohammed Zubair For Getting Communal Harmony Award; Gifts...

TN: Udhayanidhi Stalin Praises Alt News's Mohammed Zubair For Getting Communal Harmony Award; Gifts...

Delhi ACP's Missing Son Dead After Being Thrown Into Canal In Haryana, 1 Accused Arrested

Delhi ACP's Missing Son Dead After Being Thrown Into Canal In Haryana, 1 Accused Arrested

DMK's M K Stalin Calls For Unity In INDIA Bloc, Emphasizes Need To Prevent BJP's 3rd Consecutive...

DMK's M K Stalin Calls For Unity In INDIA Bloc, Emphasizes Need To Prevent BJP's 3rd Consecutive...