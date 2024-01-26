Delhi: Fire Breaks Out At Building In Shahdara, 4 Including 9-Month-Old Baby Killed (Watch Video)

Fire in Delhi building | X

New Delhi, January 26: A massive fire broke out at a building in Ram Nagar locality in Delhi’s Shahdara area on Friday, January 26. The fire killed four persons, including a nine-month-old infant. The deceased were identified as 17-year-old Pratham Soni, 28-year-old Rachna, 40-year-old Gauri Soni and 9-month-old Ruhi. Two other persons, 16-year-old Radhika and 70-year-old Prabhawati (70) received burn injuries in the incident.

The fire broke out in the building around 5:30 pm, trapping the victims. The building has just one staircase. The occupants were unable to rush out as the fire erupted on the ground floor. While three persons were rescued by locals, the fire brigade later pulled out three other persons. All six people were rushed to the GTB hospital. Unfortunately, four out of the six injured persons were declared dead at the hospital. The building comprises ground plus four floors.

Legal Action Likely Against Building Owner

The building is owned by one Bharat Singh who has the ground and first floor in his possession. Houses on remaining floors were given to other people on rent. "Appropriate leagl action will be taken," a Delhi police officer said.

According to Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), the fire broke out in a wiper, rubber and cutting machine on the ground floor. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. Further investigation is underway.