West Bengal: End Dynasty Politics, Will Support You, TMC Leader Banerjee Tells Centre

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday asked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Central government to bring and end to dynasty politics and also mentioned that he will be the first one to support the bill.

“The saffron camp claims that dynasty politics is the enemy of democracy so they should bring a bill against it. I can assure that I will be the first one to support and vote in favor of the bill,” said Banerjee.

Dynasty politics is the enemy of democracy

Addressing a press conference at Kolkata Press Club, Banerjee also slammed the Central government for not releasing the state's fund despite taking GST from West Bengal.

“There can be a few corrupt people but for them two crore poor families who are in 100 days work cannot suffer. They are taking GST from here but not releasing state’s funds. BJP speaks about TMC’s flagship scheme Lakshmir Bhandar, I would like to say that BJP should give₹ 1,000 to everyone in a family,” further added Banerjee.

Banerjee slams opposition leader

Taking potshots at Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari for his comment that he was offered the post of ‘Deputy Chief Minister’, the TMC national secretary said, “The one who sells himself for ₹5 lakh how can TMC offer him the post of Deputy Chief Minister? His name is there in almost every alleged scam like Saradha, Narada and Rosevalley.”

Adhikari on Wednesday while addressing a public campaign had said that while he left TMC to save West Bengal he was offered the post of Deputy Chief Minister.

