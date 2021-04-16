West Bengal Elections 2021: As COVID-19 cases rise, EC orders no poll campaigning between 7 pm to 10 am

Kolkata: After the Chief Election Officer met with all the political parties to discuss ways to curb the spread of corona during the election, the Election Commission has instructed all the parties to end their poll campaigns within 72 hours of the poll days. EC also barred all the political parties from holding any public rallies and even roadside meetings from 7 pm to 10 am.

According to Election Commission sources, apart from the other COVID19 protocols the political parties will also have to maintain the new additions to it.

“Poll campaigning was stopped for 72 hours for the fifth phase due to the killings at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district, but for the sixth, seventh and eight phase it is being stopped due to the rise in the pandemic. Moreover during the campaigns most of the leaders and cadres are seen without masks and distancing is also not maintained so those protocols should also be implemented,” said the EC sources.