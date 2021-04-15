West Bengal polls: Last three phases will not be clubbed, says Election Commission

Kolkata: Election Commission rubbished the speculation that the last three phases of poll will be clubbed into one.

A speculation was being made that due to an increase in the COVID-19 cases in West Bengal the last three phases polls due on April 22, 26 and 29 will be clubbed in one phase on April 24.

Clearing the speculation, the Election Commission stated that clubbing all the phases together is not possible as extra 1400 companies of central forces will be required.

“Election cannot be conducted through state police and deployment of extra 1400 companies of central forces is also not possible. So clubbing the phases is not possible,” said the Election Commission sources.

Not just West Bengal, rising Corona cases is a point of worry for the entire country. According to West Bengal Health Department Bulletin on April 15, the state recorded its highest-ever single-day spike of 5,892 coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 6,30,116 and in the last 24 hours 24 people have died in the state.

On April 16, the Chief Electoral Officer Ariz Aftab in West Bengal has called for an all-party meeting in Kolkata to discuss the covid protocols during the poll campaigns.