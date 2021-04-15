West Bengal polls: Soon after lift of ban on campaign, BJP's Rahul Sinha again gives provocative statement; EC sends notice to BJP secretary

Kolkata: Soon after the poll campaigning ban got lifted, BJP leader Rahul Sinha again gave a violent comment.

Addressing a public rally on Thursday, the BJP leader said that if anyone disturbs the CISF there will be more open fire incidents in the state.

“If anyone tries to disturb the central forces there will be more open firing. It doesn’t matter who dies and who lives but the focus should be on free and fair election,” stated Rahul.

It can be recalled that due to ‘violent’ comments of Rahul Sinha, the Election Commission has put a 42 hours ban on poll campaigning.

Meanwhile, EC sent notice to BJP West Bengal general secretary Sayantan Basu for his violent comments seeking reply within 24 hours.