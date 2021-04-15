West Bengal polls: Soon after lift of ban on campaign, BJP's Rahul Sinha again gives provocative statement; EC sends notice to BJP secretary

Kolkata: Soon after the poll campaigning ban got lifted, BJP leader Rahul Sinha again gave a violent comment.
Addressing a public rally on Thursday, the BJP leader said that if anyone disturbs the CISF there will be more open fire incidents in the state.
“If anyone tries to disturb the central forces there will be more open firing. It doesn’t matter who dies and who lives but the focus should be on free and fair election,” stated Rahul.
It can be recalled that due to ‘violent’ comments of Rahul Sinha, the Election Commission has put a 42 hours ban on poll campaigning.
Meanwhile, EC sent notice to BJP West Bengal general secretary Sayantan Basu for his violent comments seeking reply within 24 hours.
“BJP leader Rahul Sinha’s comment is an inflammatory statement which is an open threat to Bengal and its people delivered at a rally in North 24 Parganas’ Baranagar,” read the letter which also had a mention that failing to answer within 24 hours the Election Commission will take action without informing Sayantan.
Incidentally, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had on Thursday banned BJP West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh from campaigning for 24 hours starting from 7 pm on Thursday, April 15 to 7 pm on Friday, April 16 over his ‘provocative’ remarks in connection with the Cooch Behar violence.