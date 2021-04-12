'8 should have been shot in Cooch Behar, not 4': BJP's Rahul Sinha courts controversy

Kolkata: After West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, BJP leader Rahul Sinha has now courted controversy after he said that not four but eight people should have been encountered at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged to ‘ban’ the BJP leaders.

While campaigning at Habra, the former BJP national vice-president Rahul Sinha said that instead of killing four people, the CISF should have killed eight people.

“The BJP supporter and first-time voter was shot dead by TMC goons. Moreover the TMC supremo had urged people to take utensils while voting. The TMC supporters following her command had disturbed the CISF personnel following which they had opened fire. Not four, they should have killed eight people for the harassment,” said the BJP leader.

Following the comment, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged to ‘ban’ the BJP leaders for instigating violence during the polls.

“The comments of the BJP leaders are dangerous and serious violence can take place in West Bengal. Everyone should ban them. It is very clear that if these people rule West Bengal, then the state will lose all sanctity,” claimed the TMC supremo.

TMC candidate Jyotipriyo Mullick who is contesting against BJP’s Rahul Sinha stated that he will defeat the latter by at least 50,000 votes.

“The people of West Bengal are cautious and they know that TMC has worked for them. BJP knows that Rahul Sinha will not win against me so that purposely pitched him here,” claimed Mullick.

According to several poll analysts, the BJP leaders should refrain themselves from such comments that can be instrumental in severe violence during the remaining four phases of polls.

It can be recalled that West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh had courted a controversy on Sunday after he said "there will be Sitalkuchi-like cases in various places" if anyone takes the law into their own hands.

“The naughty boys who thought that the guns brought by the central forces now realized that they are not for show. If anyone tries to meddle with the central force and wants to take law and order in their own hands then the incident of Sitalkuchi will be common in other parts of the state. Those miscreants who had dared to spread violence met with their fate,” Dilip was heard saying.