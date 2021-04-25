West Bengal: Election Commission rubbishes Mamata Banerjee’s claim of being partial

Kolkata: A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee disclosing WhatsApp chat of special police observer Vivek Dube asking District Magistrate to arrest TMC supporters, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday stated that the claims of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s comments are baseless.

“A section of the media have reported about allegations made by Hon'ble Chairperson AITC and CM West Bengal that instructions have been given by some officers of ECI and Observers to arrest “TMC goons”. Such statements supposedly attributed to ECI Officers and Observers are absolutely baseless, false and misleading. No such instructions have been given by any Observer, Chief Electoral Officer or Officer of the Commission to act against workers of any Party (ies),” read the statement.

Calling ECI an ‘event management company of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah’, TMC spokesperson alleged that it is not surprising as the ECI works on the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).