Resurgence of COVID-19 in West Bengal is ‘Modi-made disaster’: TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister once again slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the spike in corona positive cases in West Bengal. From public rallies she claimed that the second wave is not ‘man made’ but ‘Modi made disaster’.
Addressing public rallies at South Dinajpore and Malda, the TMC blamed the Prime Minister and the BJP led Central government’s failure for the resurgence of the pandemic.
“The Covid-19 pandemic has resurged owing to the negligence and total incompetence of the BJP led Central government. This is no man-made disaster, it is Modi-made disaster,” claimed the West Bengal Chief Minister.
Taking a potshot at the Prime Minister, Mamata questioned that at a time when there is scarcity of oxygen and vaccines in India, why is the Prime Minister exporting 65 percent of the vaccines to other countries.
“Modi is exporting 65 percent of vaccines in other countries when there is dearth of the vaccines and oxygen in India. Despite several requests the Election Commission of India didn’t club the last two phases in one for which as a Chief Minister I have to tackle both election and the pandemic. The BJP cannot break the backbone of the TMC,” claimed Mamata.
Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya stated that at a time when everyone is welcoming the move of PM Modi by making the vaccines available in the market only West Bengal CM is slamming the move.
“Everyone else in India is welcoming the move of Modi but just to get political mileage the Chief Minister of West Bengal is crying foul against the BJP government. She is aware that after May 2 she won’t be there in power so she is trying to catch the limelight,” stated the BJP leader.
Addressing a public meeting at the Muslim-dominated Malda district, the TMC supremo urged everyone to cast their votes in favour of TMC and claimed that TMC is only party which has not allow ‘communal’ politics.
According to poll analysts, the comment of Mamata Banerjee at Malda is sensitive as Malda is considered to be a stronghold of the Congress.
“Malda, Murshidabad is considered to be the stronghold of the Congress, even in last parliamentary election Congress took a lead from there. Such comments of the TMC supremo is sensitive as it is a fight to establish TMC before BJP in the minority dominated areas,” claimed the analysts.