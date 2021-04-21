Resurgence of COVID-19 in West Bengal is ‘Modi-made disaster’: TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister once again slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the spike in corona positive cases in West Bengal. From public rallies she claimed that the second wave is not ‘man made’ but ‘Modi made disaster’.

Addressing public rallies at South Dinajpore and Malda, the TMC blamed the Prime Minister and the BJP led Central government’s failure for the resurgence of the pandemic.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has resurged owing to the negligence and total incompetence of the BJP led Central government. This is no man-made disaster, it is Modi-made disaster,” claimed the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Taking a potshot at the Prime Minister, Mamata questioned that at a time when there is scarcity of oxygen and vaccines in India, why is the Prime Minister exporting 65 percent of the vaccines to other countries.

“Modi is exporting 65 percent of vaccines in other countries when there is dearth of the vaccines and oxygen in India. Despite several requests the Election Commission of India didn’t club the last two phases in one for which as a Chief Minister I have to tackle both election and the pandemic. The BJP cannot break the backbone of the TMC,” claimed Mamata.