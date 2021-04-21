West Bengal Assembly Polls: Now, BJP files complaint against TMC’s Firhad Hakim for abuse

The West Bengal BJP has submitted a memorandum to the State Election Commission against an abusive video of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim.

After two audio clips of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the West Bengal BJP now leaks a video of TMC leader Firhad Hakim where he was seen abusing the BJP and the central forces at a roadshow in Khidderpore area near Kolkata.

BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta said that the saffron camp has submitted the video to the state election office and have urged the Election Commission to restrict Firhad Hakim from poll campaigning.

“The filthy language that was heard from the TMC leader is really appalling and such statements can disrupt communal harmony in West Bengal so he should be barred from poll campaigns,” stated the BJP’s Taraksehwar candidate.

Meanwhile, BJP co-incharge in West Bengal Amit Malviya took to Twitter and stated that TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is instigating her party workers and leaders against the central forces.

““Ye election ho jaane do, suar ke bache CISF ke against action lenge...” says Firhad Hakim, TMC leader and ex-Mayor of Kolkata. If Mamata Banerjee is constantly instigating her cadres to indulge in violence against central para military forces, how can her minions be behind?,” read the Tweet.

BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga tweeted, “TMC Leader and EX Mayor of Kolkata Firhad Hakim. Listen last 24 second, Ye Election ho jaane do "Suwar ka bcha CISF" ke against action lenge. He is same Leader who describes Kolkata port area as Mini Pakistan.”

Notably, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BJP West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh, BJP leader Sayantan Basu and TMC leader Sujata Mandal were barred from election campaigns for 24 hours for their provocative statements at public rallies.

However, Firhad said that it is a doctored video and also that BJP is ‘master’ in faking videos.

“Someone near me was abusing and the BJP has doctored those lines and had put that in my voice. It is a fake video and the BJP is utilizing it for poll gains,” claimed the Mayor of KMC.