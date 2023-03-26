 West Bengal: Elderly tribal couple lynched on suspicion of practicing witchcraft; sarpanch held
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWest Bengal: Elderly tribal couple lynched on suspicion of practicing witchcraft; sarpanch held

West Bengal: Elderly tribal couple lynched on suspicion of practicing witchcraft; sarpanch held

The head of the village has been suspected of instigating the local people against the deceased couple for quite some time

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 26, 2023, 03:44 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Kolkata: In a shocking incident, an old tribal couple was lynched by locals after they suspected the man and woman of practicing witchcraft in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, the police said. 

The deceased persons have been identified as Pandu Hembram (62) and his wife, Parvati Hembram (52).

Local police sources said that they were severely beaten up by the locals late Friday night, following which they were admitted to the local Bolpur Sub-Divisional Hospital under extremely critical condition. Both died early Sunday morning.

Village's headman arrested

The headman of the village, Rubai Besra, has been arrested in this connection. He has been suspected of instigating the local people against the deceased couple for quite some time. Tension is still prevailing in the area. The police and district administration are keeping a close watch on the situation prevailing there.

Questions have been raised over the reluctance of the district administration to conduct regular awareness campaigns in the area against deadly superstitions where innocent people are first branded as practicing witchcraft, following which they are either humiliated or assaulted or even killed, as happened in this case.

(With inputs from IANS)

Read Also
Damoh: Man killed to avenge woman's death due to his 'witchcraft' act
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Top Sikh body asks fugitive Amritpal Singh to surrender & cooperate amid Punjab police crackdown

Top Sikh body asks fugitive Amritpal Singh to surrender & cooperate amid Punjab police crackdown

West Bengal: Elderly tribal couple lynched on suspicion of practicing witchcraft; sarpanch held

West Bengal: Elderly tribal couple lynched on suspicion of practicing witchcraft; sarpanch held

Hyderabad shocker! 4 members of a family die by suicide in Kushaiguda

Hyderabad shocker! 4 members of a family die by suicide in Kushaiguda

IN PICS: Observation of Earth Hour 2023 in India

IN PICS: Observation of Earth Hour 2023 in India

Umesh Pal murder case: Atiq Ahmed to be kept in isolated high-security barrack in Prayagraj Jail,...

Umesh Pal murder case: Atiq Ahmed to be kept in isolated high-security barrack in Prayagraj Jail,...