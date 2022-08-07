Damoh: Man killed to avenge woman's death due to his 'witchcraft' act

Representative Photo |

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons allegedly hacked their cousin brother to death over suspicion that his act of 'witchcraft' led to the death of a woman from their family in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon in Khanchari Pati village under Hindoria police station limits and search was on for the two absconding accused, Bandakpur police post in-charge BS Hajari said.

One of the accused's wife, Gendabai Pal, and another person in the village had died while some other people fell ill after drinking contaminated water from a well in the area, he said.

But, Gendabai's husband Parvat Pal suspected her death was due to witchcraft performed by his cousin brother Mohan Pal, the official said.

On Saturday, the woman's husband reached Mohan Pal's house and asked him to accompany him to collect some wood for the post-death rituals, he said.

After covering some distance, Parvat Pal and his brother Param Pal allegedly axed Mohan Pal to death, the official said.

Later, the victim's family members informed police who registered a case against the two men under relevant provisions, he said.

Efforts were on to nab the two accused, the official said.