 West Bengal: ED Summons TMC Minister Chandranath Sinha Over Teachers' Recruitment Scam
West Bengal: ED Summons TMC Minister Chandranath Sinha Over Teachers' Recruitment Scam

On March 22, ED officials had raided Sinha’s house in Bolpur and recovered at least Rs. 41 lakh cash.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Tuesday, March 26, 2024, 10:50 PM IST
article-image
ED | Representational Image

Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons Trinamool Congress (TMC) MSME and Textile minister Chandranath Sinha over his alleged involvement in teachers’ recruitment scam.

According to close aides of Sinha, he is likely to send a representative of his to meet the ED officials at the CGO complex. On March 22, ED officials had raided Sinha’s house in Bolpur and recovered at least Rs. 41 lakh cash.

article-image

The central sleuths have also seized a mobile phone of Sinha and also few documents. When the ED officers visited his house, Sinha was at his ancestor’s house in his ancestral house in Murarai in the same district.

Sinha however, had earlier said that he had ‘cooperated’ with the central sleuths.

