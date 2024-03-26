West Bengal: ED Summons TMC Minister Chandranath Sinha Over Teachers' Recruitment Scam

ED | Representational Image

Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons Trinamool Congress (TMC) MSME and Textile minister Chandranath Sinha over his alleged involvement in teachers’ recruitment scam.

According to close aides of Sinha, he is likely to send a representative of his to meet the ED officials at the CGO complex. On March 22, ED officials had raided Sinha’s house in Bolpur and recovered at least Rs. 41 lakh cash.

The central sleuths have also seized a mobile phone of Sinha and also few documents. When the ED officers visited his house, Sinha was at his ancestor’s house in his ancestral house in Murarai in the same district.

Sinha however, had earlier said that he had ‘cooperated’ with the central sleuths.