West Bengal: BJP Announces Candidates For Lok Sabha Polls 2024; Sandeshkhali Victim Among Nominees

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gives candidates for 19 constituencies in West Bengal and candidates for four constituencies including Asansol, Birbhum, Diamond Harbour and Jhargram are yet to be declared.

Saffron camp gives ticket to one of the Sandeshkhali victims Rekha Patra from the Basirhat constituency.

Two sitting MPs Raju Bista and Jayanta Roy are again the candidates of Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri districts. Two more sitting MPs Dilip Ghosh and Debasree Chowdhury are also given tickets but from different constituencies.

Ghosh who is MP from Medinipur will now contest from Bardhaman-Durgapur constituency and Debasree Chowdhury who was from Raiganj will now contest from Kolkata (South) constituencies. Two recently defected leaders from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Tapas Roy and Arjun Singh also got tickets from Kolkata (North) and Barrackpore respectively.

Former Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay is going to contest from Tamluk constituency against TMCs Debangshu Bhattacharya. Against TMCs Mahua Moitra, Rajmata of Krishnanagar Amrita Roy has been given a ticket by the saffron camp.

MLA Agnimitra Paul expressed her happiness that she can contest from Medinipore, said to be saffron citadel. BJP leader Dilip Ghosh is also confident of his win from the new constituency.

"When I became MLA and MP, people didn’t know much about the BJP. If I can win then I am sure of winning from the new constituency. In Bardhaman -Durgapur constituency we have BJP sitting MP SS Ahluwalia. People of Bengal are ready to accept the BJP. People don't know much about TMC Kirti Azad against me," said Ghosh.

Poll analyst Biswanath Chakraborty however, expressed his happiness as the saffron camp fields one of the victims of Sandeshkhali and calls it to be a ‘big surprise’.