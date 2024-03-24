 West Bengal: BJP Complains To ECI Over Violence In Canning Ahead Of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWest Bengal: BJP Complains To ECI Over Violence In Canning Ahead Of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

West Bengal: BJP Complains To ECI Over Violence In Canning Ahead Of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed that their workers were beaten by Trinamool Congress (TMC) while a meeting was going on.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Sunday, March 24, 2024, 08:19 PM IST
article-image
Lok Sabha elections in Bengal |

Fresh tension and violence were seen in Canning (East) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed that their workers were beaten by Trinamool Congress (TMC) while a meeting was going on. Following which the saffron camp has complained to the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the incident.

Taking to X, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari posting pictures of injured BJP workers said, ‘Bloodshed Returns in Bengal Politics before Lok Sabha Elections.’ Adhikari also blamed a close aide of Canning (East) TMC MLA Saokat Molla for the attack.

“@BJP4Bengal Karyakartas of the Canning Purba Assembly have been brutally attacked and assaulted by TMC goons. Hossain Sheikh; close aide of Canning Purba MLA; Saokat Molla; whose reputation is akin to Sheikh Shahjahan of Sandeshkhali, has perpetrated the heinous crime,” mentioned Adhikari.

Adhikari also requested the poll panel to ensure that Bengal should not witness anymore alleged post poll violence.

Read Also
West Bengal: CBI Raids House Of TMC Leader Mahua Moitra Over Cash-For-Query Case
article-image

“I request @ECISVEEP, if they intend to prevent the repeat of the 2021 Post Poll Violence and the bloodbath of 2023 WB Panchayat Elections, the time to act is now. Kindly put people like Hossain Sheikh behind the bars and keep people like Saokat Molla under observation as he possesses the machinery to rig the polls. This is the only way to ensure free and fair polls,” further added Adhikari at X.

The ruling party, however, has denied the charges.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal: BJP Complains To ECI Over Violence In Canning Ahead Of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

West Bengal: BJP Complains To ECI Over Violence In Canning Ahead Of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

Guwahati: IIT Student Arrested After He Shares Interest In Joining ISIS Through LinkedIn Post

Guwahati: IIT Student Arrested After He Shares Interest In Joining ISIS Through LinkedIn Post

Delhi: Opposition To Hold Mega Rally At Ramlila Maidan On March 31 Against Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

Delhi: Opposition To Hold Mega Rally At Ramlila Maidan On March 31 Against Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

Nagaland State Lottery Result: March 24, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: March 24, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Delhi: Angry Protestors Vandalise Cars In Pandav Nagar After Man Rapes 4-Year-Old Girl At Tuition...

Delhi: Angry Protestors Vandalise Cars In Pandav Nagar After Man Rapes 4-Year-Old Girl At Tuition...