West Bengal: Despite being denied permission from Kolkata Police, BJP to hold ‘Cheers India’ run to support Indian players at Tokyo 2020

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said that despite being denied permission by the Kolkata Police to hold any rally, BJP will hold ‘Cheers India’ program on Sunday to support the Indian players at the Olympics.

Addressing a press conference, the party chief said Kolkata Police never cooperate with the saffron camp but despite odds the BJP will conduct their pre-scheduled program.

“It was understood that we will not get permission but even then we will hold it. If Kolkata police wants to join us they can. It is a proud moment as several Indians have participated in Olympics and Cheers India program is just to cheer the athletes,” said Ghosh.