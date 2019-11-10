West Bengal: Cyclone Bulbul creates havoc, 200 people reach shelter

West Bengal: Close to 200 people of the villages struck by cyclone Bulbul here have taken shelter at the Sagar Pilot Station of the Kolkata Port Trust on Sunday.

Villagers belonging to the affected villages were served food by the commander, pilots and staff at the Sagar Pilot Station.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have begun road-clearing work in the district today. The personnel are removing the trees which have fallen on the roads, houses and transmission lines leading to disruption in daily life.

The very severe cyclonic storm Bulbul has crossed West Bengal Coast close to Sunderban Dhanchi forest from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm on Saturday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the storm has moved towards east-north-eastwards with a speed of 17 kmph in the past six hours and further weakened into a Cyclonic Storm.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the situation in eastern India, in the wake of the cyclone, and held a telephonic conversation with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and assured all possible help to the state from the centre.

"Reviewed the situation in the wake of cyclone conditions and heavy rain in parts of Eastern India. Spoke to WB CM @MamataOfficial regarding the situation arising due to Cyclone Bulbul. Assured all possible assistance from the Centre. I pray for everyone's safety and well-being," Modi's tweet read.