West Bengal: Crude bombs recovered from Birbhum’s Sikandarpur village

Amid the row over Birbhum violence in which eight people were charred to death, West Bengal Police recovered crude bombs from Sikandarpur village of Birbhum district, reported news agency ANI.

According to ANI, the crude bombs were recovered by police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandarpur village. A bomb squad team of CID was called to defuse these bombs.

On Saturday, West Bengal Police recovered 40 crude bombs from Margram near Rampurhat.

The bombs were concealed behind a un under-construction building. The investigation is underway.

"Forty crude bombs recovered in Margram, Rampurhat of Birbhum district. The crude bombs were concealed in four buckets and kept in the back of an under-construction house. The investigation has been initiated," Birbhum Superintendent of Police (SP) Nagendra Nath Tripathi told ANI.

A total of eight people were burnt to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Bhadu Sheikh. The case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 02:28 PM IST