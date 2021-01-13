West Bengal: COVID-19 vaccine van held up due to TMC's road blockade; BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya blames 'violent politics'

BJP central leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday alleged that due to TMC MP Siddhiqullah Chowdhury’s road blockage at East Burdwan, a special car carrying the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vials couldn't reach the destination on time.
Talking to the Free Press Journal, Vijayvargiya alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress leaders and cadres are not bothered about the common people and also that the TMC didn’t stop ‘violent politics’ even during the ongoing pandemic.
“The TMC is well known for their violent politics. Even during the ongoing pandemic, they (TMC) are carrying on with their violent politics. Due to the road blockade, the route of the van carrying the COVID-19 vaccine had to change, delaying the delivery of the same in Bankura and Purulia,” mentioned Vijayvargiya.
Notably, according to local sources, owing to the road blockade by TMC minister Siddhiqullah Chowdhury, the van’s route had to be diverted 20 kms inside village routes before it could be brought back to the national highway again near the Galsi area.
Chowdhury, the West Bengal library services minister, said he was not aware of the movement of the vaccine van.
“We didn’t know that the vaccine van was held up due to the blockade. Once it came to my notice we cleared the road, but by that time it was already diverted inside the village,” mentioned Chowdhury.
Partha Ghosh, a local TMC leader from East Burdwan, mentioned that both repealing of the farm bills and vaccination is important for the entire country.
“Our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had already declared that the TMC government will give free vaccination to not just the people of the state but also to health personnel falling under the BJP-led central government. So this claim that the TMC is playing violent politics is false. On the contrary the devilish farm bill is also taking lives of several poor protesting farmers at Singhu border,” claimed Partha.
