West Bengal: COVID-19 vaccine van held up due to TMC's road blockade; BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya blames 'violent politics'

Notably, according to local sources, owing to the road blockade by TMC minister Siddhiqullah Chowdhury, the van’s route had to be diverted 20 kms inside village routes before it could be brought back to the national highway again near the Galsi area.

Chowdhury, the West Bengal library services minister, said he was not aware of the movement of the vaccine van.

“We didn’t know that the vaccine van was held up due to the blockade. Once it came to my notice we cleared the road, but by that time it was already diverted inside the village,” mentioned Chowdhury.

Partha Ghosh, a local TMC leader from East Burdwan, mentioned that both repealing of the farm bills and vaccination is important for the entire country.

“Our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had already declared that the TMC government will give free vaccination to not just the people of the state but also to health personnel falling under the BJP-led central government. So this claim that the TMC is playing violent politics is false. On the contrary the devilish farm bill is also taking lives of several poor protesting farmers at Singhu border,” claimed Partha.