West Bengal Congress chief meets Governor over party MLA's oath

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhuy said that he had requested the Governor to conduct ‘free and fair’ upcoming rural polls in West Bengal.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Saturday, March 11, 2023, 09:33 PM IST
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury | ANI

Kolkata: Sensing ‘conspiracy’, West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday met Governor CV Ananda Bose to inform him about the oath of the new Sagardighi Congress MLA Bayron Biswas.

“It’s been some time that Bayron has become the Congress MLA. But even then the Speaker didn’t say anything about his oath. This is why I had met the Governor to intimate him about the development. He had given me all assurance that he will inform the Speaker about it. I am 5 times MP but I still don’t understand the problem why in Bayron’s oath taking ceremony,” said Chowdhury.

“There are several problems of the people in Sagardighi. If the elected representative cannot visit the House, especially when the House is running then how can the MLA inform people about the problems of the people,” further mentioned the Congress president.

Bayron's first visit to WB Assembly

It may be noted that for the first time Bayron on Saturday had visited the West Bengal Legislative Assembly.

Incidentally, on March 2, after a poll debacle in the 2021 West Bengal Legislative Assembly election, Congress marked its first victory in Sagardighi bypoll on Thursday ending the TMC regime in that area.

Congress candidate Bayron Biswas, who got 47 per cent votes defeating TMC’s Debasish Bandhopadhyay and BJP’s Dilip Saha, promised to work for the people of the area.

‘Free and fair’ polls

Speaking further to the media, Chowdhuy said that he had requested the Governor to conduct ‘free and fair’ upcoming rural polls.

“We have seen violence and bloodshed in 2018 rural polls. I have requested the Governor to ensure that such a thing should not be repeated. He had given me assurance. I even said that one of the former state election commissioners had asked for central forces during local polls. Anything necessary for fair and free election should be implemented,” further mentioned Chowdhury.

