'Fear that there is danger to Rahul Gandhi's life': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

NEW DELHI: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, leader of Congress group in the Lok Sabha, on Friday shared his fear that there is danger to the life of Rahul Gandhi "from the way he has been opposed."

Participating in the debate on the budget, he said: "I will tell PM, sir, you are immersed in your ego. The one who has a lot of ego, his downfall is certain."

He went on to assert that in the new Parliament, the Media is not allowed inside, the Opposition can't speak. I have a feeling that even Parliament will stop functioning."

As regards industrialist Gautam Adani, Chowdhury said: "We don’t have any feeling of revenge for anyone. What Rahul Gandhi said in the speech wasn’t something he thought, but he has made his comments on the basis of the accusations & claims made by America-based Hindenburg research pape."

He said the budget is a testimony of the attitude of this government, which is anti-farmer, anti-people, anti-labout and anti-SC/ST/minority." He asserted that the government is anti-Muslim.

"The country's economy is at stake... SEBI, LIC officials are dancing to the tunes of the government. What evaluation have banks held in Adani group," he added, stressing for the demand to conduct a JPC probe into the matter of Adani Group. He wanted details of the public bank investments in the Adani group.

Finance Minister said the Congress is the habit of levelling charges on the government and when replied, they shout and make noise as its leaders never want the answers. Whatever the Opposition may say, she said the Indian economy is still the fastest growing major economy despite the challenges and shall continue to be so in 23-24.

