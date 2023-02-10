I've been given 'faansi ki saza': Cong MP Rajani Patil on her suspension for remainder of Parliament's budget session | ANI

New Delhi: After her suspension from Rajya Sabha for the remaining session of the Parliament, Congress MP Rajani Patil said it was not fair to give her the harshest punishment as she had not done anything deliberately. Patil was suspended by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday for the remainder of the ongoing budget session for filming House proceedings.

Patil said, "I did nothing like that but I've been given "faansi ki sazaa" even when I did nothing. I come from a family of freedom fighter & my culture doesn't permit me to violate the law. We stopped PM Modi's reply, again and again, yesterday which is why they are freaked out. This is their manufactured programme."

Ruckus during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech

Dhankhar, who had earlier in the day indicated that action would be taken against those who had filmed a ruckus during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on Thursday, asked leaders of political parties to express their views on the issue.

"I belong to a freedom fighter's family and I should be given natural justice. I have not done anything deliberately," Patil told reporters.

"Accusing me like this and straightaway giving me the sternest punishment is not fair. I was deliberately named and I felt humiliated," she said.

The motion against Patil was adopted to suspend her for the remainder of the budget session, pending a report from the parliamentary privileges committee on the issue.

