West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee instructs strict probe in Kaliyaganj incidents

Kolkata: After the police station was ransacked and cops were beaten by the protestors over the alleged rape and murder of a teenage girl at North Dinajpur’s Kaliyaganj, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday during his administrative meeting at the state secretariat Nabanna asked the police to probe the two incidents separately.

Addressing the media, Mamata Banerjee said that the mobs who had created violence in Kaliyaganj were BJP backed people from Bihar.

“I have asked the police to attach the properties of the miscreants just like CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED). If anyone doesn’t have property then their family member’s property should be attached or else the vandalism will increase. The goons had even misbehaved with the women. Strict action should be taken irrespective of party color,” said the West Bengal Chief Minister also adding that no commission is sent for any untoward incident in Gujarat and UP.

Viral videos of police getting thrashed

It may be noted that two videos went viral on Wednesday where it was seen that people entered local houses (where police took shelter) and were seen beating up the police and the cops were seen begging for their lives.

Speaking about the police who were seen dragging the body of the deceased girl, Mamata said that though it was not ‘correct’ but stones were being pelted at the police then.

“I have suspended four police and it will be reviewed later. We will give plastic bags to police stations and they can carry bodies in them just as it was done during the pandemic. We have received a whatsapp chat and there is a chance of a love affair. But the police are doing strict probe. We are with the family of the deceased girl,” further added Mamata.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Locket Chatterjee said that the saffron camp doesn’t support beating up of the cops.

“The mob got furious as police instead of doing their work are working at the behest of TMC,” said Locket.