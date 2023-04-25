Uttar Dinajpur minor gangrape & death: Police station set on fire as fresh tensions erupt in West Bengal's Kaliaganj | ANI video screengrab

Uttar Dinajpur: Fresh tensions and protests erupted in Uttar Dinajpur regarding the minor girl gang rape and death case. Tensions broke out at Kaliaganj as people protested in the area, demanding the arrest and stringent punishment for the accused.

The protest turned violent when protesters pelted stones, tried to break down the Police barricade and set a police station and vehicles on fire. Police used tear gas to disperse them. Visuals that surfaced from the area show people pelting stones. At a distance, a property can be seen burning. In another part of the video, the force along with the police is seen taking cover from the stone being pelted at them. They were seen using tear gas to disperse the crowd attacking them.

Gangrape, death of minor

The case of the death of a minor girl student in North Dinajpur district of West Bengal has led to a tense situation in the region. The student of class 10 was allegedly killed after being gang-raped.

The girl had reportedly been missing since Thursday evening after she left home to attend tuition classes in evening. Despite efforts to find her, the family had not found her and registered a police complaint following morning. Last Sunday the locals found her body in a canal.