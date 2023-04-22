West Bengal Shocker: Video of police dragging rape victim's body sparks outrage; stones pelted, cops lathi-charge protestors

West Bengal: Tensions prevail in Dinajpur after death of grade 10 student; stones pelted, cops lathi-charge protestors | Screengrab

Dinajpur rape case: The case of the death of a minor girl student in North Dinajpur district of West Bengal has led to a tense situation in the region. The student of class 10 was allegedly killed after being gang-raped.

The girl had reportedly been missing since Thursday evening after she left home to attend tuition classes in evening. Despite efforts to find her, the family had not found her and registered a police complaint following morning.

Last Sunday, according to a report in Hindi, the locals found her body in a canal.

Tensions prevailed

Tension prevailed in the area when the police reached the place to recover the body. The report stated that the locals began protesting and demanded arrest of the accused at the earliest.

The mob burnt tires, blocked roads and also pelted stones at the police; in retaliation, the cops lathi-charged and fired tear gas shells.

Video viral

Meanwhile, a video has been circulating on social media where the cops are seen insenstively dragging the minor's mortal remains. They are seen running with the body in the empty road surrounded by other personnel guarding them.

Politics heated up

Since the video has gone viral, the Opposition in West Bengal has been slamming Mamata Bannerjee government and the state police force for their behaviour. The BJP slammed police alleging anarchy in state and also alleged that the cops are busy making security arrangements for her nephew Abhishek Banerjee's visit next month.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday blasted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after the rape victim's body dragging video surfaced online.

BJP national executive member and co-in charge of West Bengal Amit Malviya said that 'such haste is often seen when the purpose is to eliminate or dilute evidence and cover up the crime'.

"In this video, the body West Bengal Police is insensitively dragging is that of a minor rape and murder victim from the Rajbongshi community in Uttar Dinajpur’s Kaliaganj. Such haste is often seen when the purpose is to eliminate or dilute evidence and cover up the crime...Shockingly, Mamata Banerjee’s administration didn’t allow local BJP MLAs Satyendra Nath Ray (from the Rajbongshi community) and Budhrai Tudu to visit the victim’s family but let Uttar Dinajpur TMC President Kanaia Lal Agarwal meet them. Who are they trying to save here?" posted Malviya on Twitter.

West Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari also alleged that two BJP leaders who wanted to meet the victim's family were not allowed to do so.

Here's what he tweeted:

"Are there 2 sets of rules for 'ex-AI'TC & BJP in WB? WB Police why did you allow Uttar Dinajpur TMC President Shri Kanaia Lal Agarwal to visit the victim's family in Kaliaganj but obstructed BJP MLAs Shri Satyendra Nath Ray (from Rajbongshi community) & Shri Budhrai Tudu," he first wrote.

"The BJP MLAs weren't allowed to visit the victim's family & were involuntarily taken to a Police Station & made to sit there forcefully, because how else would WB Police supress information & dilute evidence. They're dragging the victim's body in such undignified manner," he wrote sharing the video.

Probe underway

Meanwhile, the police claim that they have arrested accused persons and are interrogating them. They also stated that no injury marks were found on girl's body and that a poison bottle was also recovered from the place where he body was recovered from.

Presently, body's post mortem is underway. Meanwhile, the BJP is alleging that the police is acting in haste and is trying to cover up the crime.