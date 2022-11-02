West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee ‘firm’ on not implementing CAA

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | PTI

Kolkata: Before leaving for a day's visit to Chennai, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she won’t let allow Gujarat model in West Bengal and will also not implement CAA in the state.

Talking to the media, Mamata said that she thinks that everyone is a ‘citizen’.

“My theory is that everyone is a citizen. People’s life and well-being is more important than everything. I have said earlier and still stick to the point that I won’t allow implementation of CAA in this state. In Gujarat elections are coming for which they are speaking of CAA,” said Mamata.

It may be noted that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had decided to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who are currently residing in Mehsana and Anand districts in Gujarat.

According to the notification of MHA, under Citizenship Act, 1955 the citizenship will be given.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 16 of the Citizenship Act, 1955 (57 of 1955), the central government hereby directs that powers exercisable by it, for registration as a citizen of India under section 5, or for grant of certificate of naturalisation under section 6, of the Citizenship Act, 1955,” read part of the notification.

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said that despite ‘opposition’ CAA will be implanted in Bengal.

“Mamata Banerjee had opposed demonetization, GST, abolition of triple talaq and abrogation of article 370 but she could not do anything. Despite opposition CAA will be implemented in this state,” said Ghosh.