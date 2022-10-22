West Bengal: BJP's Smriti Irani slams CM Mamata Banerjee over her Singur comment

Union Minister Smriti Irani visiting Sarat Chandra Kuthi - the house of the renowned writer Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, during her two-day trip to West Bengal, on Friday, October 21 | Twitter/@smritiirani

Kolkata: Union Minister Smriti Irani, who made a two-day visit to West Bengal, slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her statement that CPI(M) had driven Tata Motors out of the state.

Speaking to the media, Irani said that even students of Class 8 know who was responsible for driving Tata Motors out of the state.

“The state government has included their Singur movement in the syllabus of the school students where it is clearly mentioned who had driven out Tata motors out of the state,” said Irani.

It may be noted that while addressing a programme at Siliguri, the Chief Minister said that CPI (M) had driven out Tata from West Bengal, as they had forcibly taken away land from people, which the TMC opposed and tried to return.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim, while giving offer letters to people at Deocha Pachami in Birbhum, alleged that the opposition in the state is ‘conspiring’ to stop the developmental works of Mamata Banerjee in the state.

“The opposition in the state is bringing Maoists from the neighboring states and is misleading people and is conspiring to stop the developmental works of the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister had promised that she won’t take land from unwilling people and also said that she will give jobs to those who will give the lands for the biggest mining project. As per her promise she is offering jobs,” mentioned Hakim.

Slamming the “Maoist" comment of Hakim, BJP National Vice President Dilip Ghosh said that people will "not believe" the Maoist story.