West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee calls PM Modi seeking help for funds as heavy rains disrupt normal life

The PMO then took to Twitter and wrote, “PM @narendramodi spoke to WB CM@MamataOfficial on the flood situation caused by water discharge from dams in parts of the state. The PM assured all possible support from the Centre to help mitigate the situation. PM Modi prays for the safety and wellbeing of those in affected areas.”

Incidentally, talking to Free Press Journal, DVC executive director Satyabrata Bandhopadyay said the DVC had informed the West Bengal government before releasing water.

“DVC had released only 49000 cusec initially but Jharkhand started releasing water for which we had to increase our releasing. DVC doesn’t decide on releasing water. We just open and close the gate and the decision is taken by the committee which also includes an engineer from the West Bengal government,” mentioned Satyabrata.

Meanwhile, she visits a flooded area in Howrah’s Amta and assures the affected people of all help.

Instructing all the DMs and SPs to attend to all the affected people Mamata also cursed the BJP led central government.

“Owing to bad weather I visited Amta by road. On Friday if the situation is better I will visit Khanakul. The TMC government will help all those who are affected,” said Mamata standing in knee deep water.

Notably, 11 places and several houses in Khanakul got immersed inside water.

TMC MP of Ghatal in Midnapore also visited the spot in a speed boat as all roads are waterlogged.