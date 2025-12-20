Rajasthan Police Bust Illegal MDMA Factory In Barmer, Seize 40 Kg Drugs Worth ₹85 Cr, Arrest House Owner

In a major crackdown against drugs in the border district of Barmer, the Rajasthan police have seized approximately 40 kg of the MDMA drug from an illegal drug factory operating in a house. | Representational Image

Jaipur: In a major crackdown against drugs in the border district of Barmer, the Rajasthan police have seized approximately 40 kg of the MDMA drug from an illegal drug factory operating in a house. The estimated value of the seized drugs is around Rs 85 crore. Additionally, the materials seized from the factory could have been used to produce MDMA worth approximately Rs 50 crore.

Additional raw material could yield MDMA worth ₹50 crore

The police have arrested the house owner at the scene and named three others, including an army man.

The SP of Narendra Singh Meena said that a raid was conducted at the house of Bhairaram on Thursday and recovered a large quantity of illegal MDMA, along with equipment and chemicals used in its manufacture.

Exact seizure details revealed by police

“Around 39 kg 777 grams of illegal MDMA and 99 kg 931 grams of chemicals were seized from the spot. The estimated value of the seized material is approximately Rs 85 crore. Police arrested the house owner, Bhairaram, at the scene. The mastermind behind this factory is the notorious smuggler Motaram, and his associates Dinesh Giri and an army man are absconding. A case has been registered, thorough investigation is underway regarding the drug trafficking network,” said SP.

Along with ready drugs, the police have seized drug-making machines, chemical substances, and materials from the house.