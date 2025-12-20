 Congress Leader Supriya Shrinate Slam Modi Govt For Scrapping MGNREGA, Call It Assault On Rights Of Poor
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCongress Leader Supriya Shrinate Slam Modi Govt For Scrapping MGNREGA, Call It Assault On Rights Of Poor

Congress Leader Supriya Shrinate Slam Modi Govt For Scrapping MGNREGA, Call It Assault On Rights Of Poor

Shrinate described it as an attack by Prime Minister Modi on the marginalised sections of the society who have been exploited for generations like the Dalits, the tribals, the backwards and the women who, she said, got maximum work under the MGNREGA scheme. She pointed out, it was the demand based right where every person could demand 100 days’ work as a matter of right.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 06:28 PM IST
article-image
(File photo) Congress' Supriya Shrinate |

Chandigarh: The Congress on Saturday hit out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre for scrapping Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), alleging it had snatched the legal right and guarantee of the poor of the country.

Punjab Congress leaders term move a systematic attack on marginalised

Addressing newspersons here, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and the chairperson, AICC social media and digital platforms, Supriya Shrinate said that it was a systematic attack on the poor, the Dalits, the tribals, the backwards and the women of the country.

Warring said that Prime Minister Modi had deep aversion towards the MGNREGA from day one and would often refer to it scornfully. He particularly referred to increasing the state allocation from 10% to 40% under the new law VB-G RAM G, which has replaced the MGNREGA.

FPJ Shorts
Congress Leader Supriya Shrinate Slam Modi Govt For Scrapping MGNREGA, Call It Assault On Rights Of Poor
Congress Leader Supriya Shrinate Slam Modi Govt For Scrapping MGNREGA, Call It Assault On Rights Of Poor
Haryana Assembly Erupts Over Vande Mataram Debate As BJP, Congress Clash, MLAs Named, Removed And No-Trust Motion Fails
Haryana Assembly Erupts Over Vande Mataram Debate As BJP, Congress Clash, MLAs Named, Removed And No-Trust Motion Fails
Uttar Pradesh News: Impact Of CM Yogi Adityanath’s Vision Visible As Jhansi Rural Women Earn Upto ₹2.5 Lakh Through Self-Reliance
Uttar Pradesh News: Impact Of CM Yogi Adityanath’s Vision Visible As Jhansi Rural Women Earn Upto ₹2.5 Lakh Through Self-Reliance
'They Are Not Ready For This': Dhruv Rathee Hints At Releasing A Video On Dhurandhar; Claims A YouTube Video Can 'Destroy A ₹300 Crore Propaganda Film'
'They Are Not Ready For This': Dhruv Rathee Hints At Releasing A Video On Dhurandhar; Claims A YouTube Video Can 'Destroy A ₹300 Crore Propaganda Film'
Read Also
Haryana Assembly Erupts Over Vande Mataram Debate As BJP, Congress Clash, MLAs Named, Removed And...
article-image

Punjab AAP govt incapable of meeting higher funding burden: Warring

He held that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab had already failed in implementing the MGNREGA even when it was supposed to provide just 10% matching grant. He asked, how can it provide a 40% matching grant.

Shrinate described it as an attack by Prime Minister Modi on the marginalised sections of the society who have been exploited for generations like the Dalits, the tribals, the backwards and the women who, she said, got maximum work under the MGNREGA scheme.

She pointed out, it was the demand based right where every person could demand 100 days’ work as a matter of right.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Haryana Assembly Erupts Over Vande Mataram Debate As BJP, Congress Clash, MLAs Named, Removed And...

Haryana Assembly Erupts Over Vande Mataram Debate As BJP, Congress Clash, MLAs Named, Removed And...

Karnataka Shocker: Specially Abled Student Assaulted With Plastic Pipe, Chilli Powder Thrown In Eyes...

Karnataka Shocker: Specially Abled Student Assaulted With Plastic Pipe, Chilli Powder Thrown In Eyes...

ED Probes ₹100-Crore Codeine Cough Syrup Racket, Tracks Funding Trail, Mafia Links, Benami Deals...

ED Probes ₹100-Crore Codeine Cough Syrup Racket, Tracks Funding Trail, Mafia Links, Benami Deals...

'Muslims Who Fought For Freedom Now Called Traitors': SP MLA Abu Azmi On Attacks Against Minorities...

'Muslims Who Fought For Freedom Now Called Traitors': SP MLA Abu Azmi On Attacks Against Minorities...

‘Infiltrators Dear To TMC, Determined To Capture Bengal’: PM Modi During Virtual Public Address...

‘Infiltrators Dear To TMC, Determined To Capture Bengal’: PM Modi During Virtual Public Address...