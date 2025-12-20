Congress Leader Supriya Shrinate Slam Modi Govt For Scrapping MGNREGA, Call It Assault On Rights Of Poor

(File photo) Congress' Supriya Shrinate |

Chandigarh: The Congress on Saturday hit out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre for scrapping Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), alleging it had snatched the legal right and guarantee of the poor of the country.

Punjab Congress leaders term move a systematic attack on marginalised

Addressing newspersons here, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and the chairperson, AICC social media and digital platforms, Supriya Shrinate said that it was a systematic attack on the poor, the Dalits, the tribals, the backwards and the women of the country.

Warring said that Prime Minister Modi had deep aversion towards the MGNREGA from day one and would often refer to it scornfully. He particularly referred to increasing the state allocation from 10% to 40% under the new law VB-G RAM G, which has replaced the MGNREGA.

Punjab AAP govt incapable of meeting higher funding burden: Warring

He held that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab had already failed in implementing the MGNREGA even when it was supposed to provide just 10% matching grant. He asked, how can it provide a 40% matching grant.

Shrinate described it as an attack by Prime Minister Modi on the marginalised sections of the society who have been exploited for generations like the Dalits, the tribals, the backwards and the women who, she said, got maximum work under the MGNREGA scheme.

She pointed out, it was the demand based right where every person could demand 100 days’ work as a matter of right.