West Bengal: Citing violence, EC restricts entry of politicians in Cooch Behar for 72 hours

Kolkata: Following the incident at Cooch Behar where four people died due to open fire by the CRPF, the Election Commission on Saturday evening sends notice that no politician can enter Cooch Behar for the next 72 hours.

Incidentally, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from her public meeting claimed that she will visit the spot on Sunday.

Following the decision, TMC MP Saugata Roy said that the EC is being biased on BJP.

“Our supremo wanted to go to the spot but the Election Commission has always supported the BJP and banned the politician from entering the Cooch Behar district. The EC should work for every party,” claimed TMC MP.