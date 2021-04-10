West Bengal: Citing violence, EC restricts entry of politicians in Cooch Behar for 72 hours

Kolkata: Following the incident at Cooch Behar where four people died due to open fire by the CRPF, the Election Commission on Saturday evening sends notice that no politician can enter Cooch Behar for the next 72 hours.
Incidentally, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from her public meeting claimed that she will visit the spot on Sunday.
Following the decision, TMC MP Saugata Roy said that the EC is being biased on BJP.
“Our supremo wanted to go to the spot but the Election Commission has always supported the BJP and banned the politician from entering the Cooch Behar district. The EC should work for every party,” claimed TMC MP.
Countering the claim, West Bengal BJP vice-president Jai Prakash Majumdar said that TMC finds everyone is conspiring against them.
“They (TMC) claim ‘Khela Hobe’ (the game is on) yet they don’t have a sportsman spirit. They think that everyone is conspiring against them. They should take things sportingly if they think that they are coming back to power. Earlier they never complained against EC but now sensing defeat TMC is even blaming EC,” mentioned Majumdar.
The Election Commission in the same notice has also urged all the political parties to stop campaigning before 72 hours of the polling day, earlier which was 48 hours.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)