West Bengal: CBI registers 2 more FIRs in post-poll violence

Kolkata: The CBI on Friday registered two more separate cases pushing the number to eleven cases on the orders of Calcutta High Court related to violence and other offences in West Bengal.

Notably, on Thursday the CBI had registered nine cases on post-poll violence. Of the 11 cases one case was of gangrape the complaint of which was registered at the Nabagram police station on May 10.

Meanwhile, of the remaining FIRs, three are from Gangnapur, Chapra and Kotwali in Nadia where the CBI team visited on Friday and spoke to the family members of deceased BJP cadres there and also took evidences and did videos during their probe.

CBI visited houses of Uttam Ghosh in Gangnapur who were killed on May 2 and Palash Mandal of Krishnanagar who were dragged from his house and was killed on June 14.

Apart from Nadia, the CBI teams had visited South 24 Parganas and also revisited deceased BJP cadre Jay Prakash Yadav’s house in North 24 Parganas and have spoken to his wife.

According to the deceased cadre’s wife, they are still getting threats and warnings of death from local TMC cadres.

“The TMC cadres are still giving us threat calls of killing the entire family. I want the investigation to run smoothly and end fast so that the culprits can get punished,” said deceased BJP worker’s wife.

According to CBI sources, apart from 41 cases shown by High court the CBI found more 36 cases.

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh had expressed his joy over CBI probe on post-poll violence as he feels that the BJP cadres will get justice that was denied by the TMC run West Bengal Government.

“Following the CBI probe in many places where TMC was heard taking extortion from BJP workers and their families are returning the money back to them,” added Dilip.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 11:16 PM IST