West Bengal: Calcutta High Court Upholds BJP's Public Meeting Approval Amid Objections From State Govt

Calcutta High Court | Government of West Bengal

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday upheld a single bench's observation on public meeting that would be organised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on November 29.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to attend the public meeting that would be organised by the saffron camp in front of Victoria House at Esplanade in central Kolkata, the place where Trinamool Congress (TMC) organises martyr day programme every year on July 21.

Bench approves BJP meeting

On November 20, a single bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha approved the meeting of the saffron camp which the state administration had objected citing the law and order situation and traffic issues.

Challenging the observation of single bench the state administration had moved to the division bench of Chief Justice TS Shivagnam and Hiranmoy Bhattacharya.

BJP lawyer opposes HC's decision

BJP lawyer Lokenath Chatterjee said,"The division bench had slammed the administration and had given nod to the public meeting. The Chief Justice also questioned that if there will traffic issue during BJPs meeting then how does TMC organized their programme at the same venue every year?"

According to High Court sources, the division bench also noted that the single bench order had made it clear that the permission would be subject to some restrictions. Welcoming the order, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said, "Mamata Banerjee and her company doesn't follow democracy and also don't abide by the Constitution and the four pillars of the Constitution."

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Shantanu Sen said that BJP's meeting means 'chaos and atrocities'.