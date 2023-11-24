 West Bengal: Calcutta High Court Upholds BJP's Public Meeting Approval Amid Objections From State Govt
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWest Bengal: Calcutta High Court Upholds BJP's Public Meeting Approval Amid Objections From State Govt

West Bengal: Calcutta High Court Upholds BJP's Public Meeting Approval Amid Objections From State Govt

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to attend the public meeting that would be organised by the saffron camp in front of Victoria House at Esplanade in central Kolkata.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Friday, November 24, 2023, 07:35 PM IST
article-image
Calcutta High Court | Government of West Bengal

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday upheld a single bench's observation on public meeting that would be organised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on November 29.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to attend the public meeting that would be organised by the saffron camp in front of Victoria House at Esplanade in central Kolkata, the place where Trinamool Congress (TMC) organises martyr day programme every year on July 21.

Bench approves BJP meeting

On November 20, a single bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha approved the meeting of the saffron camp which the state administration had objected citing the law and order situation and traffic issues.

Challenging the observation of single bench the state administration had moved to the division bench of Chief Justice TS Shivagnam and Hiranmoy Bhattacharya.

Read Also
West Bengal: Amit Shah Inaugurates Ram Mandir-Themed Pandal In Kolkata
article-image

BJP lawyer opposes HC's decision

BJP lawyer Lokenath Chatterjee said,"The division bench had slammed the administration and had given nod to the public meeting. The Chief Justice also questioned that if there will traffic issue during BJPs meeting then how does TMC organized their programme at the same venue every year?"

According to High Court sources, the division bench also noted that the single bench order had made it clear that the permission would be subject to some restrictions. Welcoming the order, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said, "Mamata Banerjee and her company doesn't follow democracy and also don't abide by the Constitution and the four pillars of the Constitution."

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Shantanu Sen said that BJP's meeting means 'chaos and atrocities'.

Read Also
West Bengal: Calcutta High Court Allows Ganesha Puja On Govt Land In Durgapur
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Haryana BJP Plans 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' Ahead Of Crucial 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

Haryana BJP Plans 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' Ahead Of Crucial 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

West Bengal: Calcutta High Court Upholds BJP's Public Meeting Approval Amid Objections From State...

West Bengal: Calcutta High Court Upholds BJP's Public Meeting Approval Amid Objections From State...

Gujarat: Dalit Man Seeking Salary Assaulted, Forced To Hold Shoe In Mouth By Woman Employer

Gujarat: Dalit Man Seeking Salary Assaulted, Forced To Hold Shoe In Mouth By Woman Employer

Telangana Elections 2023: KCR Promises Special IT Park For Muslim Youths, Says BJP 'Spoiling...

Telangana Elections 2023: KCR Promises Special IT Park For Muslim Youths, Says BJP 'Spoiling...

'Uncle Looks So Proud & Happy': Heartwarming Video Captures Pilot Siblings Surprising Unaware Father...

'Uncle Looks So Proud & Happy': Heartwarming Video Captures Pilot Siblings Surprising Unaware Father...