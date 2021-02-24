West Bengal: BJP's Rakesh Singh sent to police custody till March 1; Roopa Ganguly says 'correct decision'

Kolkata: BJP leader Rakesh Singh who was arrested yesterday from Galsi area of Burdwan district in connection to the cocaine case has been given police custody till March 1.

After presenting before the Alipore NDPS court on Wednesday, the court remanded him for police custody and had granted interim bails for his two sons.

Alleging that his arrest is ‘well-orchestrated’ by the ruling Trinamool Congress, Singh outside the court said that the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee had ‘planned’ his arrest.

Notably, on February 23, Singh was arrested while he was ‘fleeing’ from the state.

It can be recalled that BJP West Bengal youth wing general secretary Pamela Goswami who was arrested on February 20 with cocaine in her vehicle has been claiming that Rakesh Singh who is a close aide of West Bengal BJP observer Kailash Vijaywargiya has ‘framed’ her. Goswami was also heard demanding CID probe in this matter.

The Kolkata Police on February 23 had raided Singh’s house in the New Alipore area and had also asked Rakesh Singh to appear before the Anti-Narcotics and Anti-Rowdy sections and to record his statement under Section 160 of the CrPC in connection with Pamela Goswami’s cocaine case.

According to police sources, apart from Pamela’s allegation, they had found few links that show Rakesh’s connection in the cocaine case.

Incidentally, fearing arrest Rakesh had also filed a PIL before Calcutta High Court appealing the court’s intervention while he will be interrogated by the police. Refuting the plea the court had ordered Rakesh to file an ‘anticipatory bail plea’ before the court.

In an email to Kolkata Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra, Rakesh on February 23 also threatened to file a defamation suit against the Kolkata Police. Earlier this day, in a separate mail to Lalbazar, Kolkata Police headquarters, Rakesh stated that he was going to Delhi and cannot be present at Lalbazar before February 27.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Roopa Ganguly stated that the police has taken the correct decision as those who are wrong should be punished overlooking their political affiliation.