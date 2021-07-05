West Bengal: BJP workers clash with police as KMC march turns violent

Kolkata: Violence erupted in Kolkata after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers clashed with Kolkata Police during the BJP’s protest march to Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) demanding CBI probe over the fake vaccination camp in the city.

West Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh said that they were holding silent protest against the vaccination camp when the police attacked them at Central Avenue.

“We were doing symbolic protest against the fake vaccination camp which ransacked crores of rupees from people. We were stopped by police at several locations on our way to Subodh Mullick Sqaure. Several MLAs and MPs were arrested and the police turned extremely violent”, said Dilip Ghosh also mentioning that few cadres got seriously injured in the clash and were admitted in SSKM hospital.

Ghosh also claimed that despite adequate vaccines is being sent by BJP led Central government, the TMC government is playing with the lives of people.

“This government came to power in last two months and the law and order situation has deteriorated hugely and as an opposition party we were protesting against the current situation and want the state government to work for the people or else the BJP will continue with their agitation programs”, mentioned Ghosh.