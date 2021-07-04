West Bengal: BJP adamant on holding protest against KMC even though police denies permission

Kolkata: Kolkata to witness another tussle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the police as despite Kolkata police denied permission to the party to hold protest on Monday. The BJP, however, is firm on holding their protest march towards Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) against the fake vaccination camps that were exposed last month.

West Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh said that as the opposition party it is BJPs duty to listen to people’s grievances for which they will hold the protest march even though being denied permission by the police.

“Several people got duped in a fake vaccination camp. The heavyweights were seen with the scam fraud Debanjan Deb and he was even seen in the INTTUC program and now the TMC leaders are denying their connection with the fraud. They should be immediately arrested in order to probe the matter properly”, claimed Dilip also adding that due to delay in civic polls people of the state are even denied to choose their representatives.

Notably, earlier this day the police had issued a notice cancelling the protest rally by the BJP amidst COVID crisis. The letter also stated that they came to learn about the march from social media and also that BJP didn’t take proper permission for their rally and said that if the party holds the protest then police will book them under Disaster Management Act.

According to BJP sources, the saffron camp had given an application seeking permission for their agitation program.

TMC leader Atin Ghosh said that police will have to take necessary steps if BJP breaks the protocols.

“The second wave of pandemic in Bengal had escalated due to election campaigns of BJP leaders. Now again if they break the protocols then police will have to take action. People of the state are getting services from KMC but after the poll debacle since BJP has no other issue they are trying to malign TMC government”, added the TMC MLA.

According to police sources, Police will deploy one thousand police to restrict BJP’s rally.

“Not just one thousand police will be deployed but one extra commissioner, two extra joint commissioners, eight deputy commissioners will be deployed along with water cannons at several points of the city. Two of the BJP offices in Kolkata will be monitored", mentioned the sources.