West Bengal: BJP MLAs mock Mamata Banerjee, sell tea and puff rice outside assembly

BJP members sell tea and puff rice outside state assembly | Aritra Singha

Kolkata: At a time when people of Bengal are gearing up for their biggest festival, BJP MLAs on Thursday demonstrated outside the assembly mocking Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s advice of opening food stalls as a source of income, especially during Durga Puja.

Holding posters criticizing the Trinamool Congress, BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul and chief whip Manoj Tigga were seen selling tea, masala muri (spicy puff rice) and fast food outside the state assembly.

Tigga said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had advised that one can earn crores by investing Rs. 1000.

"We (BJP) cannot get involved in scams like coal and cattle smuggling. The Chief Minister had said to invest Rs 1000 by buying cups, tables and chairs and said that by selling fast food and tea one can earn in crores. We are following what she had claimed,” said Tigga, also adding that the CM’s statement was an 'insult’ to the educated youths of the society.

Fashion designer-turned-politician Paul slammed Mamata Banerjee and stated that ahead of 2021 assembly elections Mamata’s claim of providing more employment had turned out to be a ‘hoax’.

“Ahead of the assembly election last year the Chief Minister had said that she would generate more employment in the state but then she didn’t ask people to sell tea and biscuits. If one will have to sell tea then why did she hold a business summit? We are from BJP but also dream to earn in crores just like the family members of Mamata Banerjee for which we are selling food on road,” argued Agnimitra.

Recently, addressing a programme Mamata Banerjee had asked the youths to sell tea and spicy puff rice, especially during Durga Puja, for income.