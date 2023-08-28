West Bengal: 'BJP May Conduct Lok Sabha Elections In December 2023 or In January 2024,' Says Mamata

File Photo

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Central government can conduct the Lok Sabha elections either in December 2023 or in January 2024.

"If BJP comes back to power, this country will become a country of hatred. They (BJP) talk about unity but see what happened to a student in UP. My target was to oust the left front from power in Bengal, and I did it, and now my target is to oust the BJP from the centre. Ignoring CJIs instruction a cabinet minister is kept in a committee," said Mamata.

Abhishek Banerjee might get arrested, says Mamata

Taking further potshots at the saffron party, she said, "BJP has committed several mistakes, but no central agencies probe can be seen there. I have never seen such a vindictive government. I have been hearing that Abhishek Banerjee might get arrested before the election. But why? What did he do? Everyone knows that in the name of the probe, the Enforcement Directorate had downloaded several files on the computer of Leaps and Bounds company. I have asked police to take action if BJP, Congress and CPI (M) do anything provocative."

Without naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata said that the landing of Chandrayan 3 was not shown properly and before that 'someone' started giving a speech.

"There are 28 scientists in ISRO from Bengal. I was eager to watch the landing, but before it landed someone started giving a speech. BJP gives 'goli maro' slogans, and I have instructed police to arrest all those who give such slogans," further added Mamata.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)