West Bengal: BJP leaders hold meeting with ministers to decide upon future ministers of state

“The Central BJP has divided the candidates in A, B and C categories. Those who are sure to win are placed in ‘A’ category and those who might win are placed in ‘B’ category and those who will lose are kept in ‘C’ category. The Central BJP ministers are confident of winning from North Bengal and few of South Bengal and from Matua community,” mentioned the sources..

The sources also confirmed that names like West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, candidates of Tarakeshwar Swapan Dasgupta, Birbhum’s candidate Anirban Ganguly, Rashbehari candidate Lt Gen (retired) Subrata Saha and Chinsurah candidate Locket Chatterjee’s name was discussed for ministerial posts.

“BJP chief Dilip Ghosh is extremely popular in West Bengal. His along with other names were discussed as both prospective CM face and other future ministers of West Bengal,” added the sources.

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee held a virtual meeting with all 290 candidates.

Meeting with the candidates the TMC supremo had said that the TMC is returning for the third time and had also instructed the TMC candidates to inform their agents to stay firm in the counting station till the end.