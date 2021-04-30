West Bengal: BJP leaders hold meeting with ministers to decide upon future ministers of state

Kolkata: Though almost all the Exit Polls on April 29 has predicted that the ruling Trinamool Congress will retain its power, and some said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will oust TMC and will form the government in West Bengal, the confident saffron camp’s central ministers namely Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda held a closed door meeting to decide the probable ministers after forming government in West Bengal.
According to BJP sources, the central ministers have divided the candidates of West Bengal into three categories and accordingly have decided few names who can be the future Chief Minister and other Ministers in West Bengal if BJP comes to power.
“The Central BJP has divided the candidates in A, B and C categories. Those who are sure to win are placed in ‘A’ category and those who might win are placed in ‘B’ category and those who will lose are kept in ‘C’ category. The Central BJP ministers are confident of winning from North Bengal and few of South Bengal and from Matua community,” mentioned the sources..
The sources also confirmed that names like West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, candidates of Tarakeshwar Swapan Dasgupta, Birbhum’s candidate Anirban Ganguly, Rashbehari candidate Lt Gen (retired) Subrata Saha and Chinsurah candidate Locket Chatterjee’s name was discussed for ministerial posts.
“BJP chief Dilip Ghosh is extremely popular in West Bengal. His along with other names were discussed as both prospective CM face and other future ministers of West Bengal,” added the sources.
Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee held a virtual meeting with all 290 candidates.
Meeting with the candidates the TMC supremo had said that the TMC is returning for the third time and had also instructed the TMC candidates to inform their agents to stay firm in the counting station till the end.
“No agent should leave the counting stations till the end and special attention should be given while ballot papers are being counted. No one should share food with anyone or should go out of the station for any purpose. While the counting will start for East Midnapore and Jungle Mahal all should give full attention while the counting is on,” said the TMC supremo adding that every TMC cadres and agents should maintain peace during the counting.
According to several poll analysts, the BJP had held the meeting as they are confident to win.
“Despite the exit polls showing different games, the saffron camp held the meeting as if they won then it will be too late for them to decide in a short span of time. Moreover, like never before the TMC supremo held a meeting with her candidates ahead of the counting. This shows that the TMC is little unnerved,” mentioned the poll analysts.
According to West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh he doesn’t believe in Exit poll but believes in Exact poll that will be in favor of the BJP.
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee said that the 2021 Assembly election is in favor of the ruling Trinamool Congress.