West Bengal: BJP leader expelled for speaking against Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata: In yet another incident of infighting in the saffron camp, BJP Howrah district president Surojit Saha was expelled from the party after he spoke against the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

No sooner did Saha comment against the Leader of Opposition, than the West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar expelled Saha from the party.

Notably, Suvendu at a closed door meeting claimed that several BJP workers of Howrah are in tandem with TMC leaders for which the BJP couldn’t do well in Howrah in the recently concluded Assembly polls.

Countering the Leader of Opposition’s claim, BJP district president Saha claimed that Suvendu is in close proximity with the TMC leaders.

“Suvendu claimed that I am close to TMC leader Arup Roy but he should have proof to suffice his claims. So far the saffron camp has always praised me now just by what the defected leader had said had expelled me. I didn’t get any official communication and no one has reciprocated any information to me,” said Saha.

Claiming that Suvendu doesn’t know any traditional BJP workers for which he wanted to make the new observer of Howrah district another ‘turncoat’ leader.

West Bengal BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu said that the party workers should speak within the party and not outside.

Responding to Sayantan, Saha said that he had spoken in front of the party president Sukanta Majumdar and general secretary (organization) Amitabha Chakraborty about Suvendu but no action has been taken against him.

TMC leader Tapas Roy said that he is not in touch with Suvendu after he had resigned from the Trinamool Congress and also praised Saha for being ‘loyal’ BJP worker.

Howrah district observer Dinesh Pandey claimed that since he was not at the meeting he wouldn't comment on the development.

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 09:49 PM IST