West Bengal Assembly polls: Mamata Banerjee-led TMC projected to have clear edge over BJP, states opinion poll

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) is likely to have a clear edge over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the eastern state is all set to witness eight-phased Assembly polls beginning March 27, states the Times Now-C Voter Opinion Poll.

However, the saffron is projected to make huge gains, mainly due to a massive exodus from the ruling party and their gung-ho campaign.

According to the opinion poll, the TMC is projected to win 160 seats, which is 51 seats lesser than its 2016 tally. The BJP, which won only three seats in 2016, will push its tally to 112 in the 2021 polls. Meanwhile, the Left Front-Congress-Indian Secular Front (ISF) alliance is likely to bag 22 seats in the 294-member Assembly.

Mamata Banerjee remains to be the most preffered chief ministerial candidate with 59.4% votes, followed by BJP Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh (32.3% votes), states the opinion poll.

In 2016, Congress had managed to win 44 seats while the Left Front bagged 33 seats. The ruling TMC secured 211 seats and the BJP had won 3 seats. Later, the BJP made deep inroads in the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and decimating TMC's tally to 22. Out of the total 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal, Congress won two seats and the Left drew a blank.

West Bengal Assembly election 2021 dates:

30 Assembly constituencies in five districts will go to polls in the first phase on March 27. 30 Assembly constituencies in four districts will go to polls in the second phase on April 1. In the third phase, 31 constituencies in 3 districts will go to polls on April 6. 44 constituencies in five districts will go for polling on April 10.

In the fifth phase, 45 constituencies in six districts will witness polling on April 17. 43 constituencies in four districts in the sixth phase will go to polls on April 22. 36 constituencies in five districts in the seventh phase will go for polling on April 26. In the eighth and final phase, 35 constituencies in four districts will witness polling on April 29.

The counting of votes will take place on May 2.