West Bengal Assembly polls: BJP fields Union Minister Babul Supriyo, 3 MPs and several celebs

Kolkata: Changing his mind, BJP leader Rantidev Sengupta decided to contest the upcoming Assembly polls from Howrah (South) constituency.

Talking to Free Press Journal, Rantidev confirmed that due to several requests by the senior Central leaders, he has decided to fight the polls.

“I have always stressed on the campaigning for the party for which I never wanted to contest the polls. I had also informed central leaders that I don’t want to contest. But even without consulting my name was announced,” said the journalist-turned-politician.

Notably, earlier this day, Rantidev told the Free Press Journal that he will not fight the poll and have already informed other senior leaders.

Meanwhile, four BJP MPs will also to contest the assembly polls. Babul Supriyo Asansol MP is contesting from Tollygunge constituency, Locket Chatterjee Hooghly MP will contest from Chuchura constituency, Nisith Pramanik Cooch Behar will contest from Dinhata constituency, Swapan Dasgupta BJP Rajya Sabha MP will contest from Trakeshwar constituency.

BJP West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh was extremely vocal against the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee as she has given tickets to several Bengali actors.

Now on Sunday the BJP while declaring candidates for the third and the fourth phase of the elections has given tickets to several Bengali actors to woo the voters. Newly inducted members like Yash Dasgupta, Tanusree Chakraborty and Payal Sarkar are given tickets.

Following Payal Sarkar’s candidature from Behal (East) constituency, turncoat leaders Sovan Chatterjee and Baishaki Banerjee quit BJP for not getting tickets.

Talking to Free Press Journal, Baishaki Banerjee said that they have informed West Bengal BJP chief and West Bengal BJP observers about their decision through email.

“We are being targeted always in the saffron camp for which we have decided to leave the party. Sovan Chatterjee is denied a ticket from his home turf Behala East and Bengali actor is pitched instead,” mentioned Baishaki.

According to BJP sources, Sovan Chatterjee, former Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor was asked to contest from Behala (West) constituency which he turned down.

“Sovan wanted BJP to give a ticket to Baishaki Banerjee but the central committee didn’t accept the proposal. Sovan was asked to contest from Behala (West) but he wanted to contest against his former wife and TMC candidate Ratna Chatterjee from Behala (east),” mentioned the sources.

TMC MP Saugata Roy said that the BJP did not get any candidates for which they had to depend on turncoat leaders and MPs.