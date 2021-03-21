West Bengal Assembly polls: Amit Shah holds closed-door meeting to lighten dissent among BJP workers over ticket distribution

Midnapore: Union Home Minister Amit Shah after addressing a public rally at Egra met with the BJP cadres at Mecheda to solve their ongoing agitation over the nominations for the polls.

According to BJP sources who were present at the meeting, Shah tried to pacify the workers and urged them to work together to build ‘Sonar Bangla’ (Golden Bengal).

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah tried to pacify the dissent workers. Shah also instructed the workers to give proper training to the polling agent,” said the source.

Notably, ahead of the closed-door meeting Shah addressed a public rally in Egra where he alleged that the ‘cut money’ collected by the nephew of the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee goes to the TMC supremo.

“Both the TMC supremo and her nephew Abhsihek Banerjee enjoys the cut money and doesn’t do anything for the people of West Bengal,” claimed Shah.

Promising that the Bharatiya Janata Party will build ‘Sonar Bangla’ in the next five years, Shah said, “Didi gave the slogan of ‘Maa, Maati, Manush’ but did change come? Can she give you freedom from infiltrators? We will make Bengal free of infiltrators in five years.”

Hitting out at the alleged goons of the ruling Trinamool Congress, the Union Home Minister said that the TMC goons won’t be spared if the BJP is voted to power for killing 130 BJP cadres in West Bengal.