West Bengal Assembly polls 2021: CM Mamata Banerjee is ‘anti-Dalit’, says BJP president JP Nadda

Kolkata: BJP national president JP Nadda claimed that TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee doesn’t have any feelings for the Rajbangshi first-time voter Ananda Burman who was shot dead by some unknown miscreants.

While commemorating the 130th Birth Anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, Nadda on Wednesday said that people of West Bengal should understand the ‘anti-Dalit’ face of the ruling Trinamool Congress and should cast them out during the ongoing Assembly election.

“On one side we are celebrating BR Ambedkar’s birthday, on the other side we are astonished to see that Mamata Banerjee did not speak anything about the Dalits in the last 10 years. The Rajbangshi who died in Sitalkuchi Mamata didi didn’t bother to mention his name,” claimed the BJP national president.

Meanwhile, new speculation started after the grandfather of the Rajbangshi deceased person said that the TMC forcibly took him on the dais where Mamata Banerjee was speaking.

Earlier this morning the grandfather of Ananda Burman was seen saying to the TMC supremo that not money, he wants arrest of those who had killed his grandson. Later Ananda’s grandfather claimed that the TMC had forcibly taken him at their program and forced him to share the dais with TMC Supremo.

“The TMC offered me money and then forced me to be a part of TMC’s program. I don’t want money or anything else but proper investigation on those who had killed my grandson,” claimed the elderly man.