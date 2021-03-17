West Bengal Assembly polls 2021: BJP mocks Mamata Banerjee, takes out protest rally on wheelchair

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cadres on Wednesday protested on wheelchairs against the alleged violence of the ruling Trinamool Congress which killed 130 BJP cadres.

Talking to the Free Press Journal, BJP activist Shankar Sikdar said that the saffron camp is asking the TMC to reply and feel the pain of the families of the deceased BJP cadres.

“The BJP is showing solidarity to the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over Nandigram incident which left her injured but she and her party should also understand the pain of the family members of the dead cadres of BJP as their violence took away their lives,” said Shankar, who was sitting on a wheelchair at Hazra crossing near the residence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The rally covered 2.5 kilometers from Exide in Central Kolkata to Hazra crossing at South Kolkata.

Notably, after being injured at the Nandigram incident on March 10, where the TMC supremo claimed that it was a ‘planned’ act and four-five people attacked her has been campaigning across West Bengal with her plastered leg.

“There is no law and order in Bengal. Several BJP cadres have been murdered in the state and the police did not take any action,” stated BJP cadre Abinandan.

Meanwhile, countering TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee’s claim that the BJP tried to kill her, BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga said that the same claim was made by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as both the parties have the same scriptwriter, hinting towards poll strategist Prashant Kishor.