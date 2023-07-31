 West Bengal Assembly Passes Motion Condemning Violence in Manipur
The motion to discuss and condemn the violence in Manipur, which has claimed over 160 lives so far, was tabled in the West Bengal Assembly for discussion today.

West Bengal Assembly Passes Motion Condemning Violence in Manipur. | representative pic/ PTI

Kolkata, July 31: West Bengal Assembly on Monday passed a motion condemning the violence in Manipur. The motion to discuss and condemn the violence in Manipur, which has claimed over 160 lives so far, was tabled in the West Bengal Assembly for discussion today. State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay read out the motion in the House in the second half of the session.

"The violent clashes that have been taking place in Manipur for the last three months have severely affected not only the image of the state of Manipur but also of the whole nation," he read out.

The discussion is likely to continue for more than an hour with the Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee being the main speakers.

