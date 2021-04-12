West Bengal: As COVID-19 cases skyrocket, hospitals stare at shortage of beds, vaccines and Remdisivir

Kolkata: Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, a meeting was held at West Bengal state secretariat over the COVID-19 situation in the state.
According to Nabanna sources, the hospitals have been asked to increase 20 percent of beds within 24 hours.
“Most of the hospitals are running out of bed. Also, now hospitals are running out of Remdisivir and COVID-19 vaccine. So we have instructed the hospitals to increase at least 20 percent of beds. Beleghata ID hospital has only nine beds left and MP Bangur has no bed left,” claimed the Nabanna sources.
West Bengal on Monday registered 4,511 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic started last year, the state health department said.
Kolkata also set a record of 1,115 new cases. According to the West Bengal health department, the North 24 parganas and Birbhum is worse affected area in West Bengal.
The state also reported this year's highest COVID-19 fatalities at 14 on Monday, pushing the death toll to 10,414.
The coronavirus caseload rose to 6,19,407, the department said in a bulletin.
It said that 1,947 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.
The number of active cases currently is 26,531.
In the last 24 hours, 37,116 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)