'BJP hatao desh bachao': Mamata Banerjee lashes out at PM Modi in Dum Dum amid West Bengal polls

West Bengal Chief Minister and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been involved in war of words, allegations ever since the polling for Assembly polls had began in Bengal. Both Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party are trying their hard to claim the thrown in the state. In yet another attack, Mamata Banerjee has attacked PM Modi and BJP during a rally in Dum Dum.

The CM said "I am really sad and ashamed, I haven't seen this kind of PM who crosses the line while speaking. Saying that she has worked for all religions, she also said that only one work is left to be done and that is to remove BJP from Bengal. Banerjee used this slogan 'BJP hatao desh bachao' during the rally and said that Congress and the Left are it's agents.

Further she recalled Modi's visit to Bangladesh and said "You went to Bangladesh for votes and now there is violence. Why is EC not taking suo moto cognizance? Modi, you went to Trump to play the trump card and now to Bangladesh to play Bengal card."

During her address, she also requested Election Commission of India to not be biased. She told the election body to not listen just to BJP but everyone.

Her comments on EC comes after TMC's complaints lodged during the election phase were being ignored by the body.