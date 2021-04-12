'BJP hatao desh bachao': Mamata Banerjee lashes out at PM Modi in Dum Dum amid West Bengal polls

West Bengal Chief Minister and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been involved in war of words, allegations ever since the polling for Assembly polls had began in Bengal. Both Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party are trying their hard to claim the thrown in the state. In yet another attack, Mamata Banerjee has attacked PM Modi and BJP during a rally in Dum Dum.
The CM said "I am really sad and ashamed, I haven't seen this kind of PM who crosses the line while speaking. Saying that she has worked for all religions, she also said that only one work is left to be done and that is to remove BJP from Bengal. Banerjee used this slogan 'BJP hatao desh bachao' during the rally and said that Congress and the Left are it's agents.
Further she recalled Modi's visit to Bangladesh and said "You went to Bangladesh for votes and now there is violence. Why is EC not taking suo moto cognizance? Modi, you went to Trump to play the trump card and now to Bangladesh to play Bengal card."
During her address, she also requested Election Commission of India to not be biased. She told the election body to not listen just to BJP but everyone.
Her comments on EC comes after TMC's complaints lodged during the election phase were being ignored by the body.
Attacking the Central Government, she said "They're selling Railways, BSNL, banks. Some are saying that more people will be shot at. It doesn't look good in politics, learn to control your tongue. I'm ashamed that they live in Bengal." "These kinds of leaders need to be put in jail and removed from politics," she added.
The campaigns have been conducted by the BJP and TMC at a large scale in the state amid the election phase. The fourth phase of West Bengal assembly polls was conducted on 10th April.
Despite widespread violence, the fourth phase of poll also saw a large turnout of voters. Though the overall average of the total turnout was less than the first three phases but the count still stood at 75 percent.
The fourth phase of Assembly election was an intense battle between 373 candidates in 44 constituencies of the state across five districts namely Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly.
Following the incident at Cooch Behar where four people died due to open fire by the CRPF, the Election Commission on Saturday evening had sent notice that no politician would enter Cooch Behar for the next 72 hours.
