West Bengal: Amid rise in COVID-19 cases, 25 containment zones marked in Kolkata

Kolkata: After a closed door meeting at Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim said that there are 25 micro containment zones that have been detected in Kolkata after over 5 people are found covid positive in the same areas.

“There won’t be area wise containment zones but will be stand –alone micro containment zones. The buildings of the affected people will be marked and Kolkata police guardrails will be placed before the house. Three safe homes will be opened from Tuesday across the city so that people with mild symptoms can be admitted there,” said Hakim also adding that borough 7 has the maximum number of containment zones and also that KMC will keep strict vigil at all the containment zones.

Urging people to maintain pandemic protocols, Hakim said no one will be allowed to enter the market without wearing masks.

“The hawkers won’t be allowed to sit without masks and people will also not be allowed to enter the market without masks. I can aware people but cannot force them if they are still casual,” said the KMC Mayor.

Hakim also claimed that after January 10 the situation will improve and the positivity rate will go down.

Meanwhile, Kolkata police throughout the day were seen announcing the importance of wearing masks across the city. In some places police were also seen punishing people for not wearing masks.

Urging people not to venture out in large numbers, Hakim said that if the situation is favorable then after a review meeting schools and colleges can be opened from next month.

“We are never in favor of closing educational institutions. So if the situation is favorable then we might reopen them next month. From Monday the vaccination of school children started and I hope the situation will soon improve as the numbers of schools giving vaccination will soon increase,” claimed the KMC Mayor.

On the other hand, the state government had asked all the CMOH across the state to take stock of the health of doctors and nurses after several doctors got covid affected on Monday.

Chaos started at National Medical College after 59 doctors and nurses got covid positive as doctors were not available to treat the patients admitted in the hospital. In NRS hospital at least 70 doctors and nurses were tested positive on Monday. In R Ahmed Dental College 30 doctors are covid positive and in Chittaranjan Seva Sadan 39 doctors and nurses are covid positive.

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 09:32 PM IST