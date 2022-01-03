West Bengal civic polls: State Election Commission bans roadshows, bike rallies during campaigning, political meetings at indoor locations allowed with 50% capacity

Noting a rise in COVID-19 and Omicron cases, West Bengal State Election Commission on Monday banned roadshows,bike rallies allowed during campaigning of municipal polls. The polls are to be held in the state on January 22.

The state election commission further also said that only 5 people shall be allowed for door-to-door campaigning.

The commission has allowed political meetings at indoor locations with 50% capacity. "500 people shall be allowed for political rallies in open space," the commission added.

BJP on Friday, December 31 released a list of 180 candidates for the election to three civic bodies. The party fielded women candidates in 14 of the 41 seats in Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation.

Debashis Jana, one time confidant of former mayor and ruling Trinamool Congress candidate Sabyasachi Dutta has been fielded by BJP in ward 31 of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation.

Dutta had defected to BJP but returned to TMC after losing to Sujit Bose, a member of the Mamata Banerjee's ministry, in the April-May West Bengal assembly poll.

In Asansol, Chaitali Tiwari, the daughter of TMC turncoat and BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari Chaitali Tiwari has been fielded.

Apart from the three municipal corporations, election in Siliguri Municipal Corporation will also be held on January 22, the State Election Commission had announced.

Notably, the state government on Sunday brought back stricter Covid-related restrictions amid a steep rise in cases, shutting all educational institutions from January 3 and allowing offices to operate with 50 per cent workforce.

The daily coronavirus infections in the state have shot up over 11 times in a week, while in the case of Kolkata, the increase is more than 14 times during the period, according to the state government data.

The state on Sunday recorded 6,153 infections with Kolkata accounting for 3,194 of them, a health department bulletin said. On December 26, the respective figures were 544 and 219.

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 06:43 PM IST